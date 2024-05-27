Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has been filmed "casually cycling home" after celebrating his win in the 2024 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

In a viral video posted on X / Twitter, the Monegasque appears to ride a bicycle through the streets of Monaco in jogging bottoms, a Ferrari team shirt and a special Monaco cap designed for him for the weekend.

The video shows the car it is being filmed from overtake him before another shot shows him catching up to the back of the car.

Someone in the car can be heard saying: "He's just won Formula One and he's riding a bike to his house. It's crazy."

Charles Leclerc won the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix after leading every lap from start to finish.

The race was red flagged midway through the first lap after a huge crash involving Red Bull's Sergio Perez and the two Haas drivers of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

With passing virtually impossible in Monaco, and the red flag meaning teams could switch tyres so they could run the mandatory two different compounds without the need of a pitstop, that led to a cagey, tactical race where drivers were crusing around nowhere near the limit to maintain gaps to other cars and preserve their tyres to the end of the race.

The top 10 finished in the order they started for the first time in Formula One's history but the sport had a feel-good moment with Leclerc winning his home race, the one he so badly wanted after coming close on a couple of occasions previously, and the jewel in F1's crown.

