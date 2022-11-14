It's hard to conceive that the once great and celebrated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr is now fighting YouTuber's for a living but this bizarre sideshow appears to be earning him a tidy packet so who are we to criticise.

His latest outing against an influencer from the site was on Sunday where he squared off in an exhibition contest against KSI's brother Deji in Dubai.

It was a bit of a no-contest as Mayweather was clearly far too good for the 25-year-old and was obviously toying with his opponents at moments during the bout.

However, Deji didn't give up and he did manage to land a few blows on the boxing great before it was called to an end in the sixth round with Mayweather winning by TKO.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

To say is was a spectacle would be an overstatement but there were more newsworthy moments elsewhere on the night.

After an earlier fight between Tommy Fury and Rolly Lambert, Fury's own father John Fury got into the ring, topless, and tried to get into the face of Jake Paul who was at ringside.

Fury reportedly shouted: "I am the king of the bare-knuckle fighters," to which Paul responded: "Come down here and fight me bro."

The night wasn't done for Paul as he later squared up to the controversial Andrew Tate as the two continue to hype a potential fight against each other.

Here's how fans reacted to events on the night.





























































KSI was slightly more complimentary to his brother than others, tweeting after the fight that he was proud of him.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

