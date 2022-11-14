It's hard to conceive that the once great and celebrated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr is now fighting YouTuber's for a living but this bizarre sideshow appears to be earning him a tidy packet so who are we to criticise.
His latest outing against an influencer from the site was on Sunday where he squared off in an exhibition contest against KSI's brother Deji in Dubai.
It was a bit of a no-contest as Mayweather was clearly far too good for the 25-year-old and was obviously toying with his opponents at moments during the bout.
However, Deji didn't give up and he did manage to land a few blows on the boxing great before it was called to an end in the sixth round with Mayweather winning by TKO.
To say is was a spectacle would be an overstatement but there were more newsworthy moments elsewhere on the night.
After an earlier fight between Tommy Fury and Rolly Lambert, Fury's own father John Fury got into the ring, topless, and tried to get into the face of Jake Paul who was at ringside.
Fury reportedly shouted: "I am the king of the bare-knuckle fighters," to which Paul responded: "Come down here and fight me bro."
The night wasn't done for Paul as he later squared up to the controversial Andrew Tate as the two continue to hype a potential fight against each other.
Here's how fans reacted to events on the night.
\u201cI rather see John fury fight then Tommy \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Slim Albaher (@Slim Albaher) 1668370634
\u201c@sportbible Jake Paul if John Fury actually got hold of him\u201d— SPORTbible (@SPORTbible) 1668370913
\u201cJohn fury just made this whole event Box Office \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23 #MayweatherDeji\u201d— EXPRESSIONS OOZING (@EXPRESSIONS OOZING) 1668370492
\u201cFloyd has been taunting Deji so far, putting on a \u201cshow\u201d but I see it as disrespect, feel bad for this kid\u2026 #MayweatherDeji\u201d— Richie Vargas (@Richie Vargas) 1668376531
\u201cAndrew Tate: \u201cThe mayweather and deji fight was shit.\u201d\n\nJake Paul called Andrew Tate out to try and get him on the mic but he just ignored them to play chess.\u201d— Andrew Tate Parody (@Andrew Tate Parody) 1668376750
\u201cFloyd Mayweather the entire time #deji #DejiMayweather #Mayweather\u201d— CallMe Rei (@CallMe Rei) 1668377056
\u201cThe ref when Floyd Mayweather hit Deji with a decent punch #DejiMayweather\u201d— Fun Guy (@Fun Guy) 1668376996
\u201cI can\u2019t believe what i\u2019m seeing, ComedyShortsGamer has Floyd \u201850-0\u2019 Mayweather scared loool\u201d— sharky (@sharky) 1668373907
\u201cIn case you missed it, here\u2019s the replay of the Mayweather vs Deji fight.\n\nhttps://t.co/c6Ols3kvkJ\u201d— your ultimate \ud83c\udd7f\ufe0flug \uea00 (@your ultimate \ud83c\udd7f\ufe0flug \uea00) 1668378063
\u201cMayweather collecting his paycheck tomorrow after dancing around Deji for 6 rounds\u201d— 808s & Youngboy (@808s & Youngboy) 1668377169
\u201cBro they gave Deji a participation belt\ud83d\ude2d Logan Paul must be fuming #deji #DejiMayweather #Mayweather\u201d— CallMe Rei (@CallMe Rei) 1668377849
\u201cKSI, Andrew tate, Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley, Tommy Fury, Floyd Mayweather and Deji chilling ringside \ud83d\udc80\u201d— KSI NEWS (@KSI NEWS) 1668371395
\u201cMayweather vs Deji in a nutshell...\n#MayweatherDeji #DejiMayweather\u201d— aaaaa (@aaaaa) 1668377151
\u201c@Deji This is how Deji vs Floyd Mayweather went down..\nWEJI!!! #MayweatherDeji\u201d— Deji (@Deji) 1668378125
\u201cJake Paul is on commentary for the Tommy fury fight & he\u2019s shouting shit at him \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— \u2026 (@\u2026) 1668369786
KSI was slightly more complimentary to his brother than others, tweeting after the fight that he was proud of him.
