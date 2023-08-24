Toni Kroos lashes out at Liverpool target's 'embarrassing' Saudi league move

Toni Kroos has lashed out at Al-Ahli's move to bring Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga from La Liga to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ahli have reached a £30 million agreement to sign the midfielder who was linked with moves to both Liverpool and Napoli earlier this summer after blowing away the Spanish league last season.

In a response to a Fabrizio Romano transfer tweet announcing the incoming move, Real Madrid's Kroos decided to label the move as 'embarrassing', heaping more criticism on stars who are opting for the alternative riches of the Saudi Pro League instead of the usual expectation of trading between European club-after-club.

Al-Ahli have been hefty 'antagonists' in the transfer war between European teams and Saudi Arabia clubs, signing handfuls of players in eyebrow-raising from top-flight teams.

Veiga will join Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin and former Liverpool man Roberto Firmino. Other stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, N-Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson and Neymar have also joined big-spending clubs in the region.

It's clear what Kroos thinks of the young midfielder joining them at 21 years of age. As for Veiga, he'll enjoy a meteoric upgrade in lifestyle after scoring 11 goals in 28 games.

The transfer window will draw to a close for European teams shortly, but there will be an entire month for Saudi sides packed by the state's Public Investment Fund to pinch top talent - and there will certainly be more criticism heading their way for that.

