Gary Neville didn't appear to be too pleased after he was soaked by a sprinkler at the Etihad Stadium in the build-up to the Manchester Derby on Sunday afternoon.
The pundit was part of the team covering the highly anticipated match between Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday and was in the process of talking to City manager Pep Guardiola, on the touchline along with his fellow ex-pros Roy Keane and Micah Richards and presenter Kelly Cates.
However, things soon went awry for the team when they were inexplicably soaked by the sprinklers that were watering the pitch ahead of the game.
"Watch, watch, watch," Cates could be heard saying as the camera cut back to see the water spraying over the crew with Neville briefly sprinting off camera while she, Richards and Guardiola all moved to avoid the water. In typical Roy Keane fashion, he didn't move at all and remained stoic as ever.
\u201c\ud835\udc00\ud835\udc2d\ud835\udc2d\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc1c\ud835\udc24 \ud835\udc28\ud835\udc1f \ud835\udc2d\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc1e \ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc29\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc24\ud835\udc25\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc2c \ud83d\udca6\n\n@GNev2 was straight out of there \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Sky Sports Premier League (@Sky Sports Premier League) 1664712829
Neville didn't look too pleased as he returned to his position, noticeably wet and gestured off camera as if asking what had just happened.
The incident didn't go unnoticed on social media, with some fans clearly finding it amusing.
\u201cI don\u2019t think Gary Neville liked getting a soaking of the sprinkler during pre match chat \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #MCIMUN\u201d— Andy Davies (@Andy Davies) 1664713263
\u201cGary Neville was not happy about that sprinkler \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— kevin forde (@kevin forde) 1664712550
\u201c@evomufc24 Gary Neville to the sprinkler operator\u201d— Ser Matt of House Busby\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd30 (@Ser Matt of House Busby\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd30) 1664713246
This isn't the first time Neville has had a run-in with a sprinkler at a football stadium. Here he is getting spooked by a sprinkler at West Bromwich Albion's ground The Hawthorns.
\u201cGary Neville getting scared by a sprinkler is never not funny \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— Soccer AM (@Soccer AM) 1629903602
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.