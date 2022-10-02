Gary Neville didn't appear to be too pleased after he was soaked by a sprinkler at the Etihad Stadium in the build-up to the Manchester Derby on Sunday afternoon.

The pundit was part of the team covering the highly anticipated match between Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday and was in the process of talking to City manager Pep Guardiola, on the touchline along with his fellow ex-pros Roy Keane and Micah Richards and presenter Kelly Cates.





However, things soon went awry for the team when they were inexplicably soaked by the sprinklers that were watering the pitch ahead of the game.

"Watch, watch, watch," Cates could be heard saying as the camera cut back to see the water spraying over the crew with Neville briefly sprinting off camera while she, Richards and Guardiola all moved to avoid the water. In typical Roy Keane fashion, he didn't move at all and remained stoic as ever.

Neville didn't look too pleased as he returned to his position, noticeably wet and gestured off camera as if asking what had just happened.

The incident didn't go unnoticed on social media, with some fans clearly finding it amusing.

















This isn't the first time Neville has had a run-in with a sprinkler at a football stadium. Here he is getting spooked by a sprinkler at West Bromwich Albion's ground The Hawthorns.









