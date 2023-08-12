Harry Kane leaves Spurs fans in tears after announcing heartfelt departure

Tottenham Hotspur fans were in tears on Saturday after former captain Harry Kane confirmed that he had left the club for German champions Bayern Munich.

In an Instagram video, Kane said: “Hi everyone, I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I will be leaving the club today [Saturday].

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now. Sad to be leaving the club I have spent nearly 20 years of my life at.

“From an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now there's been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I'll cherish forever.

“This is a thank you to all my team-mates over the years, all my coaches, all the managers, every single staff member to do with the club from the kitmen to the chefs, everyone involved,” he added.

“Obviously I have built special relationships with a lot of people and most importantly a thank you to you, the Tottenham fans.

“From the moment I’ve been playing I have been one of your own and have given everything that I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories to hopefully last forever.”

Fans were emotional at the prospect of their talisman leaving. One person wrote: “I promised myself I wouldn’t cry,” adding a crying emoji.

Another person said: “Good luck Kane you absolute legend.”

One other person wrote: “Thank you Harry I really appreciate your decision and best of fuck for the future prime striker of Bayern, love you Harry.”

Another fan added: '’I'm in tears. You can see he’s holding back his emotions. Love you H."

Kane’s move to Bayern Munich looked like it could hit a roadblock yesterday after he was temporarily told he couldn’t head to Munich for a medical.

But eventually, it went through. And Bayern Munich did not share Spurs fans’ disappointment.

The club responded to Kane’s video message moments later as they unveiled their new signing.

The England captain, dressed in a tuxedo, walks into a German cinema and sits down before turning to the camera and saying: “And action”.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement: “It’s been a long process, but now we’re all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect.

“Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club’s DNA in terms of both football and character.

“World-class centre forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we're convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story. Our fans can look forward to one of the best goalscorers of our time.”

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, will not have ingratiated himself with Spurs fans in quite the same way with his recent post.

He wrote: “It seems @HKane could well be in the @FCBayernEN squad for tonight’s DFL Super Cup. He could win more trophies in one day than he has in more than a decade at Spurs.”

Bizarrely, one fan decided to ruin his Kane shirt with ketchup and chocolate moose.













Very odd behaviour.

