19 of the funniest Harry Kane memes as he completes Bayern Munich transfer

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham on a deal until June 2027.

In a video the England captain said “it was the time to leave” as he confirmed his departure from Tottenham in a video on social media.

Kane travelled to Germany on Friday night for a medical ahead of his transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

On Saturday morning he posted a message on his social media accounts in which he said: “I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today.

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

“There’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever.

“I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.”

As his departure from Spurs and the Premier League has been confirmed football fans have been bidding farewell to the striker with the only way they know how: memes.

















































Commiserations to FPL players who selected Kane this week.













Many pointed out that he has the opportunity to win a trophy in his very first game as Bayern are playing RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday.





























Some fans had a less-than-considered approach to things.

















Additional reporting from PA.

