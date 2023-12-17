Ian Wright's first MOTD episode resurfaces after announcing he's leaving the show

Ian Wright's first appearance as a pundit on Match of The Dayhas resurfaced following the news he's quitting the show after 26 years.

In a post on Twitter, the former Arsenal and England player announced the news that he will be leaving "the most iconic football show in the world," once this season has ended.

"After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season," Wright wrote.

"I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world."





Wright made his debut as a pundit on the BBC football show on January 1 1997 where he described Des Lynam how the programme will always be his "Graceland."



"This is my Graceland Des," he said, to which Lynam replied: "Your Graceland?"

"Yeah I love it here, Match of The Day man!" a smiley Wright replied, as he pulled a nervous face and then laughed.

Wright followed up his departure announcement by referencing his first show and described how Match of The Day is his "Holy Grail."



"Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was young boy," he wrote.

"MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam, 'This is my Graceland'. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching."

As part of the Twitter/X thread, Wright also explained his decision to quit "has been coming for a while," and that "it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays."

"I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories," he continued.

"This decision has been coming for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year fast tracked it a little, but ultimately it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays."

In the last post, Wright concluded: "I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing Premier League title race."

In response to the clip from his MOTD debut, people have been showing their love for Wright.

Chris Kamara praised Wright saying his "enthusiasm, knowledge and wit will be missed."

Match of The Day presenter Gary Lineker described Wright as "one of [his] favourite people on the planet."





Fellow MOTD pundit Alan Shearer told Wright "See you in 3 hours. I’ll give you a big hug!!"

While footy fans also described Wright as a "national treasure," who will be "sorely missed," from MOTD coverage.



Broadcaster and Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan said everyone will "miss your smart analysis, passion and mischievous laugh."





































Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

