In Pictures: Newcastle fans line streets – and one climbs a tree – at cup parade

A Newcastle United fan watches on in a tree as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Danny Lawson/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Newcastle United fans lined the streets of the city to celebrate a sight not seen on Tyneside for 70 years – an open top bus parade after winning a domestic trophy.

Eddie Howe’s team beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley earlier this month, ending the club’s long wait for silverware.

Newcastle United won the 1955 FA Cup – an event marked with a single-decker bus parade through the city centre – and the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, a European competition, in 1969.

The open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players pass by fans outside St James\u2019 Park, during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleThe open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players pass by fans outside St James’ Park during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Newcastle United fans watch on as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleNewcastle United fans watch on as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Newcastle United fans watch on as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleNewcastle United fans watch the Carabao Cup trophy parade (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Newcastle United fans outside St James\u2019 Park, ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleNewcastle United fans outside St James’ Park ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Newcastle United fans outside St James\u2019 Park, ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleNewcastle United fans outside St James’ Park ahead of the parade (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Newcastle United fans watch on as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle.Fans watch on during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

The open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players passes by St James\u2019 Park, during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleThe open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players pass by St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Newcastle United fans ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleNewcastle United fans ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Newcastle United fans at Town Moor ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleNewcastle United fans at Town Moor ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Newcastle United fans ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleNewcastle United fans ahead of the trophy parade in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A Newcastle United fan watches on in a tree as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in NewcastleA Newcastle United fan watches on in a tree as the players pass by aboard an open top bus during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

