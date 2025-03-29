In Pictures: Newcastle fans line streets – and one climbs a tree – at cup parade

Newcastle United fans lined the streets of the city to celebrate a sight not seen on Tyneside for 70 years – an open top bus parade after winning a domestic trophy.

Eddie Howe’s team beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley earlier this month, ending the club’s long wait for silverware.

Newcastle United won the 1955 FA Cup – an event marked with a single-decker bus parade through the city centre – and the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, a European competition, in 1969.

The open top buses carrying the Newcastle United players pass by fans outside St James' Park during the Carabao Cup trophy parade in Newcastle

