Inter Milan could have 'porn website' sponsor their shirts for Champions League final

Man City’s Champions League final opponent Inter Milan could be sponsored by a porn website.

Inter Milan will face Pep Guardiola’s men in the showpiece game next month.

But the Italian football giants don’t have a kit sponsor.

Despite signing a deal worth £75million with DigitalBits, the cryptocurrency firm failed to pay to have its logo on their kits

They beat city rivals AC Milan on Tuesday (16 May) 1-0 in their semi-final thanks to a Lautaro Martínez strike.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Jam Press

They won 3-0 on aggregate, with City beating Real Madrid 5-1 over two legs.

The Sky Blues won 4-0 last night (17 May) and are on course to win the treble.

But the iconic blue and black striped shirts of Inter Milan will be sponsorless on when they meet in the final on June 10th.

Now My.Club - an OnlyFans-style adult premium subscription website has offered Inter £80million to have its logo on the shirt.

Its tongue-in-cheek offer is proposed to run until 2029.





Jam Press





Mike Ford, vice president at My.Club said: “We want to sponsor them as they conquer Europe.

“We can increase their visibility along the way and help drive interactivity, engagement and ultimately boost their authentic communication with fans.”

He joked: “We’d love to see Lautaro Martínez sharing his exclusive footage on My.Club after the final CL game vs Man City.”

The final takes place in Istanbul on June 10.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.