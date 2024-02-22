iShowSpeed 'unable to walk' after stunt badly backfires

iShowSpeed continues to put himself in harm’s way on his stream, and his latest mishap has seen him injure his leg after attempting a backflip.

In the past he's set off a load of fireworks, conducted an elephant toothpaste experiment which led to him needing urgent medical attention and jumped right into this streaming setup.

Now, he’s been left ‘unable to walk’ after injuring himself while dancing.

The streamer, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., travelled to Brazil earlier this month where he celebrated Carnival.

One clip shows him engaged in a dance off surrounded by people, and this is where the injury took place.

iShowSpeed tried two flips in the footage. While the first one was successful, he hurt himself after the second and could be seen holding his knee on the floor afterwards.

He later posted a picture of his legs on a separate account, writing: “Can anybody tell me what I have? I can’t walk or I can’t bend it, I only can bend it in like a 180 [degree] obtuse angle.”

No further updates were provided by the streamer, but he was later photographed with crutches while posing for a picture with YouTuber AJ Shabeel.

Back in January, iShowSpeed attempted to pay tribute to Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho while streaming, only to land onto his setup and break it.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel