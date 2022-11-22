Jack Grealish helped England cruise to a 6-2 victory against Iran in their opening World Cup match with a late goal - and performed a celebratory move to fulfil a promise made to a young Manchester City fan.

Finlay, an 11-year-old Man City supporter who has cerebral palsy wrote a letter to his favourite player, Grealish and got the ultimate surprise when the England international paid a special visit to him earlier this month.

After exchanging a warm hug and talking all things football, the 27-year-old promised to do a celebration for Finley the next time he scored.

Grealish told the youngster: “I’ll do a little celebration for you. What would you like me to do?”

To which Finlay responded: “Do the worm!”

While this would have been an incredible sight, Grealish replied in amusement: "But I can't do the worm, I might get injured!"

Though Finley had an alternative worm-like dance move that the footballer could emulate without the risk of injury, as he demonstrated to Grealish by moving his outstretched arms up and down while dancing.

“Alright, I’ll do that for you. Remember, I’ve got to score though!" Grealish said.

So in the 89th minute, when Grealish managed to find the back of the net to give England their sixth goal, he knew exactly what to do for the celebration.

BBC pundit Gary Lineker noted the emotional meaning behind Grealish's celebration: "That celebration was promised to a young fan called Finlay who has cerebral palsy. Jack’s sister also has cerebral palsy.”

Grealish has since posted a tribute to his friend Finlay.

England fans will be hoping there's more cause for celebration (and worm dance moves) in the next match where the Three Lions face the USA in their second Group A match on November 25.

