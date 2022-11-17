Man sets up business selling calendars of Jack Grealish's calves

x
Video
A savvy businessman has cashed in on Jack Grealish - by selling calendars featuring photos of his calves.
Kevin Beresford, 70, first released the 'stocking filler' last year, and has released a sequel due to its success.
“I've said before Grealish has the calves of a Greek god and now they even look less hairy," Beresford says.
"Whether he shaves them I don’t know but I think they’re luscious this year."
The calendars are on sale for £12.50.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next News