Jack Wilshere had a hilarious response to a fan's Football Manager criticism of him, proving the footballer can have a good old chuckle at himself.

From his Man of the Match performance as a young 19-year-old against Barcelona to repeated injury setbacks and at one time not belonging to a club, it's fair to say the 30-year-old midfielder has experienced some highs and lows in his footballing career.

After recently playing for Bournemouth last year, Wilshere has recently been signed by Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF) in the Danish top-flight division, Superliga, until the end of the season and has made two substitute appearances so far since joining.

The viral exchange began when a Twitter user @shadie89 shared how he "Took a gamble" on Wilshere for the Football Manager 2022, and added: "Four apps later he's out for three months."

To which an amused user replied: "Are you surprised?" along laughing emojis and an ambulance emoji.

In response, the original tweeter wrote back: "Then he complained about me not signing enough people in midfield. Wanted a transfer away. Not realising he will fail his medical no matter where he went. I've got an injury release clause on him as well, but I'd rather him suffer in the under-23s."

That's when the man himself chimed in to give his take, and according to Wilshere it's down to "Mismanagement" he quote tweeted along with some laughing emojis.

He added: "Can't lie this made me laugh."

Wilshere's tweet has received over 47,400 likes as footy fans love the fact he doesn't take himself too seriously.













