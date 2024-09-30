Jadon Sancho reposts viral Chelsea tweet after Spurs thump Man Utd as fans react

Jadon Sancho has reposted a tweet Chelsea shared at the full-time whistle of Manchester United's loss at home to Spurs which has gone viral.

Manchester United were thumped 3-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur on September 29 as goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke secured all three points for the visitors in a dominating display.

The Red Devils went down to 10 men shortly before half-time with Bruno Fernandes being sent off but Spurs were much the better side throughout the first half, leading 1-0.

Manchester United fought back after going 2-0 down early in the second but a third from Solanke at a corner ended the home side's hopes of getting anything from the game.

Conversely, Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2 at home the day before with Cole Palmer starring, scoring all four goals for the home side.

At the full-time whistle of Manchester United's loss, Chelsea posted a picture of Palmer and Sancho, on loan from Manchester United for the season, smiling together.

Sancho himself even reposted it - the English winger had a public fallout with Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag last season and their relationship has been fractious since, even though Ten Hag backed him to return stronger when the new season started after an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund which saw him play in the Champions League final.

Jadon Sancho himself reposted the Tweet / @Sanchooo10, X / Twitter

The image has gone viral because of its timing and Manchester United fans have been reacting to it.

One Manchester United fan asked: "Is this even necessary?"

Another exclaimed: "LOOK AT YOU WHO HASN'T WON ANYTHING FOR A LONG WHILE TRYING TO BE RELEVANT!"

One said: "We'll cook you at Old Trafford."

And another said: "Man Utd is still bigger than Chelsea... Just so you know."

Some could not believe Sancho had reposted the image.

One said: "He hates them."

Other fans have loved it though.

Some funny gifs were shared.

One posted another picture that "would have bang more".

Another posted a gif of fuel being poured onto a fire.

One similarly shared a gif of flames being fanned.

And another said: "This admin deserves a pay rise."

