Jake Paul offered major opponent after cancelling Mike Tyson fight

Boxing fans were disappointed to find out that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul 's hotly anticipated fight was postponed following medical advice over the weekend – but could they be seeing Paul take on someone else instead?

The fight was set to take place on 20 July at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, but now things are set to be moved back to a later date.

It comes after Tyson, 57, became unwell while flying from Miami to Los Angeles and paramedics came onto the plane as it landed.

He suffered an ‘ulcer flare’ and it was later confirmed by Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions that Tyson would not be able to train as a result.

In Tyson's place, Logan Paul has now offered to fight his brother.

Logan posted a picture of the brothers squaring up to one another, writing: "So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all.”









Jake also suggested that there could be a pair of fights taking place next year, with him taking on KSI and brother Logan fighting Deji Olatunji.









He tweeted: “2 fights in February



“Jake Paul vs KSI

“Logan Paul vs Deji

“Yall with it?”

Tyson had been due to fight Logan Paul next month Getty Images





So, can we expect to see the YouTubers all take to the ring for two big fights next year? Boxing fans will have to watch this space.

It was confirmed that the Tyson vs Paul fight was being postponed on Saturday (June 1). MVP plans on rescheduling the match to later this year, with an expected date to be announced on 7 June.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," Tyson said in a statement.

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

