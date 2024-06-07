'Genuine concern' that Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight could be called off completely

Boxing fans might want to look away now, as there is genuine concern that one of the biggest fights of the year, Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul , might eventually be called off completely.

As things stand, the fight will still go ahead in future despite being postponed recently after Tyson suffered a health scare. It had been due to take place on 20 July at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, but now things are set to be moved back to a later date.

It was postponed following medical advice over the weekend after Tyson, 57, became unwell while flying from Miami to Los Angeles and paramedics came onto the plane as it landed.

Despite the fight being postponed, and not cancelled, as things stand, there are fears that it might not be happening at all.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix has spoken about the fight and he’s said there is “genuine concern” growing among those involved.

Getty Images

According to him, there are still plans in place to move the fight to later in the year but people are worried about the possibility of the fight not happening at all.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show , he said: “There is some concern among people involved in the fight that the Paul – Tyson fight might not go through at all, and some of the fighters on this card might be looking for lifeboats to appear on other cards going forward.

“There is genuine concern from people that are also on the card, I mean, there are another number of fights that are on the card, about this specific card moving forward.”

Discussing Tyson’s medical scare, Mannix added: “They’re saying it’s a minor ulcer issue, but I don’t think anything’s minor at that stage of your life, especially when it comes to putting yourself in the proper shape to fight a professional boxing match.”

It comes after UFC CEO Dana White spoke again in criticism of the Tyson v Paul fight , describing it as “ridiculous” .

