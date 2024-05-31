Jake Paul v Mike Tyson fight branded 'absolute p**s take' after rule changes

The controversial upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been branded "an absolute p**s take" by former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew after rule changes were announced.

Tyson will be 58 when he fights Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and it will be the first ever live boxing broadcast on Netflix .

It's reported the pair will wear 14 ounce gloves and fight across eight two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minutes.

And it's these two details which Bellew is not happy about.

Speaking to Ace Odds, he said: "What the f**k is going on? Who's commissioned that and who's approving that? That idiot Jake Paul just wants to be on Mike Tyson's record. I mean, it is f*****g insane.

"Mike Tyson's whole career has been fought over three-minute rounds. How is he allowing a two-minute round bout to go on his professional record? The women's code is over two-minute rounds, not the men's.

"So why is a bout over two-minute rounds being deemed as a professional bout? It's a disgrace. It's an absolute p**s take."

The fight between Paul and Tyson has been confirmed as a professional fight meaning the result will go on both records.

Knockouts are allowed and there will be no protective headgear.

On May 26, Tyson was reported to have had a medical emergency on a plane due to an 'ulcer flare', with paramedics arriving at the scene when the plane landed.

His representatives confirmed he was all okay - but Paul dismissed them on X / Twitter saying "you love to make s**t up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.