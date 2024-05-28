Jake Paul breaks silence on Mike Tyson's 'ulcer flare' medical emergency

Jake Paul has responded to the reported medical emergency suffered by Mike Tyson during a flight on Sunday which was allegedly the result of an 'ulcer flare'.

Reports emerged stating that the 57-year-old was flying from Miami to Los Angeles when he became unwell. Paramedics then came onto the plane as it landed.

Tyson’s representatives told the New York Post in an email: “Thankfully Mr Tyson is doing great.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Now, Paul has responded to the reports – and seemed very keen to dismiss them when writing on Twitter/X.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix





“You love to make s*** up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed,” he said.

“But what I promise to the people on July 20th: Mike will be put to sleep and he will feel my power,” Paul said. “I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time.”





You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 27, 2024





Tyson will be 58 when he fights Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and it will be the first ever live boxing broadcast on Netflix .

It comes after Tyson made a bizarre admission at a pre-fight press conference, with the former world heavyweight champion boxer appearing to say he saw pictures of Jake Paul dancing when he was 16-years-old "and for some reason had an erection" .

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury took time out of the build-up for his bout which he eventually lost to Oleksandr Usyk to talk about the Tyson v Paul fight - and he said he thinks Tyson will win .

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings