Jamie Carragher upsets viewers with awkward banter about Kate Abdo's partner

CBS Sports' coverage of the Champions League usually gets a lot of people talking online for its star-studded lineup having good natured banter.

But it seems as though former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher may have taken it too far.

Carragher along with host Kate Abdo and fellow pundits Thierry Henry and Micah Richards were at The Emirates Stadium on March 12 to cover Arsenal's penalty shootout win over Porto to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

There was a running gag through the show that Carragher got Richards to wear an Arsenal shirt after he said on Sky Sports on March 10 that the Gunners would be the Premier League favourites if Liverpool beat Manchester City.

Carragher donned a different kind of red to the one he's used to later in the show, appearing to wear that same Arsenal jersey.

In a clip that's going viral on X / Twitter, Carragher can be seen saying to Henry and Abdo: "You (Henry) have to wear it next and you (Abdo) have to wear it for the final part."

Abdo replied by saying 'I'm loyal' to which Carragher asked 'to who?'

Abdo then said 'Manchester United, thank you very much' at the same time Henry said 'my jacket looks nice big man, my jacket looks nice'.

But then Carragher simply stunned the panel.

He said: "Not to Malik." Former professional boxer Malik Scott is Abdo's partner. They went public with their relationship on March 1st.

Richards' reaction has gone viral too, as the smile disappears from his face and he looks down awkwardly as Carragher erupts into laughter.

Abdo then said: "What? Why would you even say that..."

Henry questioned it too before Carragher said: "He hasn't had a mention in the show yet has he?"

And X / Twitter users were furious in the comments, saying it could threaten to break the panel's bond, even questioning if Carragher should continue on the show.













