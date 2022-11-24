Five days into the 2022 World Cup and already the action on the pitch is delivering high drama and some shocking results.

One such result was Japan’s unexpected win against Germany - the team beat the European side 2-1 in a comeback victory.

Japan are playing in their seventh consecutive World Cup and came from behind to beat the four-time tournament winners with a goal from Takuma Asano.

Following the stunning victory, a late-night celebration erupted in Japan as people called for there to be a public holiday to mark the Samurai Blue’s amazing victory in their first game.

At the large, famous crossing in Shibuya, impromptu celebrations erupted and fans called for Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to call a public holiday.

Their requests come after Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday to mark their national team beating the footballing powerhouse Argentina, also in a 2-1 victory.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Winger, Takefua Kubo, who plays club football for Real Sociedad said: “We were going for our training session and we watched it on the team coach - their victory inspired us! We are happy for [Saudi Arabia] and I heard there is a public holiday there today so maybe today, it happens in Japan!”

Speaking to local Japanese publication the Asahi Shimbun, Yui Sasaki, a Tokyo office worker was at the street celebrations and held back tears as they said: “Honestly speaking, before the match I thought it would need a miracle for Japan to win.”

Prime Minister Kishida told reporters the following day: “I watched the match on TV … it was a wonderful victory. I hope they can keep going and make it to the knockout stages.”

On social media, there was a whole host of praise for Asano who scored the brilliant winning goal. In club football, Asano plays for German Bundesliga side VfL Bochum, while the team’s other goalscorer Ritsu Doan, also plays in Germany with SC Freiburg.

Japan will next face Costa Rica on Sunday.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.