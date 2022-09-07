Jesus turned water into wine, fed the 5,000 and - as it turns out - loved a game of cricket in his spare time.

Experts have claimed that Jesus was the first person to ever play cricket and he used his abilities to walk on water and field the ball.

Historians Tom Holland, Dominic Sandbrook and John Hotten from the Rest Is History podcast are the ones who put forward the theory.

According to them, the son of God was playing cricket 2,000 years before the game is said to have been invented.

Apparently it relates to a gospel which was previously unseen, and it could change the way people talk about the history of the game.

While talking about the first recorded player of the sport on the podcast, Holland said: "Do you know who it was? It's a big name. It's Jesus.

Was Jesus the first ever cricketer? Getty

"Shall I tell you what Armenian professor Dr Abraham Terian thinks it came from? He found in the manuscript library of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem an eighth century copy of a much earlier gospel which described the infancy of Jesus.”

According to the text, Jesus played a game very similar to the sport we know today as cricket.

"And in this gospel Jesus is described as playing something faintly similar to cricket, i.e people throwing balls and he's hitting it - and the catch is Jesus, when he chases the ball, can run onto the sea."

The Gospel is said to translate as: "He (Jesus) would take the boys to the seashore and, carrying the playing ball and the club, he would go over the waves of the sea as though he was playing on a frozen surface, hitting the playing ball.

"And watching him, the boys would scream and say: 'Watch the child Jesus, what he does over the waves of the sea!' Many would gather there and, watching him, would be amazed."

Whether or not it’s true that Jesus was the first ever cricketer, it’s definitely true that England could use someone with his skills to open the batting when they face South Africa in the third test of the series on Thursday…

