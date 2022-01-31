Watch out Tom Brady, there's a new fashionable QB rising in the ranks.

Fresh off his win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, answered questions from reporters about the win, the Super Bowl, and of course, his chain.

"They're definitely real," Burrow said when asked if his diamond chain was fake, "I think I make too much money to have fake ones" he chuckled.





Burrow joined the Bengals as a first-round pick in 2020 with a $36 million four-year contract. The 25-year-old was a hot commodity coming out of LSU with a Heisman Trophy and a National College Championship win.

The team has had a historically bad decade and the addition of Burrow was the promise to a better season but Burrow's rookie year was cut short due to an injury.

Luckily Burrow bounced back and led the Bengals to the AFC Championship game this past weekend. In two weeks Burrow will lead his team to SoFi stadium for the Super Bowl. It will be the first time the Bengals have been in a Super Bowl since 1988.

"If you would have told me before the season we were going to the Super Bowl I would've called you crazy," Burrow said to reporters during his post-game interview. "But we played a whole season and nothing surprises me now."





