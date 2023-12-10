Joey Barton confuses 'anti-feminist' influencer Pearl Davis in bizarre exchange

Joey Barton appeared to confuse anti-feminist influencer Pearl Davis, known online as JustPearlyThings, in an odd social media exchange.

In case you missed it, Barton has been posting a series of sexist rants over recent days.

He’s been widely criticised for his comments about women football commentators and appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where the ex-footballer was challenged on his views.

During the exchange, Barton was asked about his sexist rant on Twitter/X where he wrote that "women shouldn’t be talking with any authority" about men’s football.

Now, he's involved Davis in an unlikely online exchange on Twitter/X.

Barton posted claiming to be appearing in a further debate with sports broadcasters Bianca Westwood and Laura Woods as well as influencer Davis on SVARA Radio, only Davis didn’t appear to have a clue what Barton was talking about.

Davis certainly didn’t know what was going on, writing: “Lol I didn’t even know.”



All pretty strange stuff.

Davis has involved herself in the debate with Barton over recent days, hitting out at Westwood on Twitter/X over the subject of women commentating on men's football after appearing alongside her during an appearance on Morgan's TalkTV show.









If you don’t know Davis, the proudly “anti-feminist” influencer has become a darling of the far-right right for her outspoken views on everything from why divorce should be banned to why women shouldn’t vote.

Her inflammatory opinions have earned her 1.8 million followers on YouTube and almost 379,000 on Twitter.

