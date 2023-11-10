Piers Morgan has been getting candid on his interview with a Palestinian doctor, dubbing it the most 'moving' conservation he's had in his career.

Izzeldin Abuelaish, who lost more than 22 members of his family to war pleaded on his Talk TV show that they are "not numbers, they're humans."

"I lost faith in humanity because the world was watching what is happening", he added.

Morgan later tweeted about the doctor: "God knows we need more people like you in this terrible war."