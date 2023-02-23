12 of John Motson's greatest football commentary moments

Football fans are paying tribute to one of the most famous voices in the game after John Motson died at the age of 77.

The commentator, known affectionately as ‘Motty’, worked for the BBC from 1968 all the way through to the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season when he announced his retirement.

Motson’s break came in 1972 when commentating on non-league Hereford’s famous giant slaying of Newcastle United when Ronnie Radford scored an iconic long-range goal.

The long-time Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was among the stars paying tribute to Motson, writing on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”

People have been sharing their favourite moments from Motson’s long career on social media after the news was announced on Thursday morning (February 23).

His most famous moment, which came back in 1972



When the penalty spot had to be repainted in 1977

This take on Michael Ballack’s missed shot

When Platini sent the crowd wild at the Euros

The soundtrack to Gazza’s goal against Scotland at Euro 96



“The crazy gang have beaten the culture club!”

Calling Ricky Villa’s goal in the 1981 FA Cup final

His take on Thierry Henry’s goal from 2007

“Beckham! Yes! He’s done it!”

Gerrard’s screamer against West Ham in the FA Cup final

“A goal that will be talked about and replayed for years"

Brady's thumping effort against Tottenham





