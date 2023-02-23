12 of John Motson's greatest football commentary moments

Football fans are paying tribute to one of the most famous voices in the game after John Motson died at the age of 77.
The commentator, known affectionately as ‘Motty’, worked for the BBC from 1968 all the way through to the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season when he announced his retirement.
Motson’s break came in 1972 when commentating on non-league Hereford’s famous giant slaying of Newcastle United when Ronnie Radford scored an iconic long-range goal.
The long-time Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was among the stars paying tribute to Motson, writing on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”
People have been sharing their favourite moments from Motson’s long career on social media after the news was announced on Thursday morning (February 23).
His most famous moment, which came back in 1972
\u201cOne of John Motson\u2019s most famous commentaries was on one of the biggest FA Cup upsets, when Hereford United beat Newcastle United 2-1, in a 3rd Round Replay on 5 February 1972, a game that included an amazing longe-range goal from Ronnie Radford.\u201d— Prof. Frank McDonough (@Prof. Frank McDonough) 1677147797
When the penalty spot had to be repainted in 1977
\u201cSome classic #Motty commentary here from Derby v Man City 1977 when the penalty spot had to be repainted during the game.\u201d— Gary Taphouse (@Gary Taphouse) 1677146944
This take on Michael Ballack’s missed shot
When Platini sent the crowd wild at the Euros
\u201cA desperately sad day as football bids farewell to John Motson.\n\nThis goal in 1984 will live long in the memory. \n\nThe slight hiss of the microphone. The klaxons in the crowd. The pure passion in Motty\u2019s voice.\n\n\u201cTIGANA\u2026 TIGANA\u2026 PLATINI\u2026 GOAL!!!\u201d\n\nRIP\n\n\u201d— A Funny Old Game (@A Funny Old Game) 1677146376
The soundtrack to Gazza’s goal against Scotland at Euro 96
\u201c\u201cHere\u2019s Gascoigne, oh brilliant, oh yes! Oh yes!\u201d\n\nWe each have our own Motty moment. For me, it\u2019ll forever be Euro 96 and Gazza\u2019s genius.\n\nRIP John Motson.\u201d— Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny Rudravajhala) 1677146960
“The crazy gang have beaten the culture club!”
\u201c\u201cThe crazy gang have beaten the culture club!\u201d\n\nRIP John Motson \ud83c\udf99\ufe0f\u201d— Noah Robson (@Noah Robson) 1677146615
Calling Ricky Villa’s goal in the 1981 FA Cup final
\u201cWe are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Motson. \n\nHe called one of the most iconic goals in our history, and many more. \n\nThere will never be another like Motty \ud83d\udc99\u201d— Tottenham Hotspur (@Tottenham Hotspur) 1677148165
His take on Thierry Henry’s goal from 2007
\u201cRest in peace to a true legend, John Motson. Will never forget his tremendous commentary for Thierry Henry\u2019s goal against Liverpool, back in January 2007 \u2764\ufe0f \n\nhttps://t.co/TbkydKEOtW\u201d— Gunners (@Gunners) 1677151080
“Beckham! Yes! He’s done it!”
\u201cJohn Motson made those specials Football moments even more special. \n\nGoosebumps. \u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\udf99\ufe0f\n\n\u201d— Barstool Football (@Barstool Football) 1677147714
Gerrard’s screamer against West Ham in the FA Cup final
\u201cRIP John Motson \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— \ud835\uddd5\ud835\uddd8\ud835\udde1 (@\ud835\uddd5\ud835\uddd8\ud835\udde1) 1677147445
“A goal that will be talked about and replayed for years"
\u201cMy favourite John Motson moment. I remember reading about a goal from the halfway line, on Teletext, and thinking it was a mistake. \n\n"A goal that will be talked about and replayed for years"\u201d— Andy McCarroll (@Andy McCarroll) 1677146813
Brady's thumping effort against Tottenham
\u201cRIP John Motson. Pioneer for Football Commentary. Will be sorely missed \n\nJohn Motson\u2019s commentary \u201cLook at that, oh look at that. What a goal by Brady!\u201d against spurs December 1978 \n\n\u201d— The N5 History (@The N5 History) 1677145553
