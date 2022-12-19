John Terry made fun of himself in the most hilarious way after giving former professional footballer Sergio Aguero tips on how to properly integrate himself into Argentina’s World Cup celebrations.

The former Chelsea player is famous for putting on his Chelsea kit and joining in with the 2012 Champions League final celebrations, despite the fact he was suspended from the game and hadn’t played.

The incident has become a running joke and Terry used it to poke fun after Argentinian Aguero was captured wearing an Argentina shirt and celebrating the country’s World Cup win with the team, despite playing no part in the tournament.

On Twitter, Terry shared a picture of Aguero among the Argentina players. He was wearing a shirt but instead of football boots, he had normal trainers on.

Terry wrote: “If your [sic] going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The tweet has been liked more than 193,000 times and received comments from the likes of fellow former professional player Jamie Carragher, who replied with the crying laughing face emoji.

The official Twitter account for the Champions League even got involved, posting pictures of John Terry watching the 2012 match in question and then another of him having changed into his kit to celebrate.

Terry poked fun at himself in a self-depreciating tweet Getty images

Another Twitter user said: “Fair play to John Terry here, he knows when to laugh at himself.”

In December 2021, Aguero announced his retirement from football after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and taking the advice of medical professionals.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.