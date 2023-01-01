He won the World Cup at the age of 22, made a splash in the Manchester City team and emerged as one of the best young talents in international football – but not everyone is rooting for Julian Alvarez, it seems.

The Argentine forward has become the subject of a bizarre online petition, which is calling for him to break up with his long-term girlfriend.

Alvarez is dating YouTube influencer Emelia Ferrero, but some fans are willing the couple to break up.

It comes after a fan allegedly asked Alvarez for a picture, but was refused by Ferrero [via The Mirror].

Now, 20,000 people have reportedly signed the petition calling for the four-year relationship to be brought to an end.

It’s one of the stranger things to emerge since Alvarez helped Argentina to the World Cup last month, and thankfully the pair are still together.

Alvarez was a big part of the side which endured a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the group stages before going on to lift the trophy for the third time in the country’s history.

Lionel Messi’s side overcame France in the final to win the biggest prize in football, having withstood a fightback to win 4-2 on penalties.

It’s been a long time coming for Argentina following their last win in 1986, but one person saw their victory coming years back.

Jose Miguel Polanco has gone viral in the past week and dubbed a 'time traveller' after he predicted on March 20th 2015 that Messi would finally win the World Cup. He also went one better and named the exact date that this would occur.

Polanco wrote: "December 18, 2022. 34-year-old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years."

