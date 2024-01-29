Tickets to Klopp's final Liverpool match are selling for an eye-watering £24,480

Liverpool fans were devastated after manager Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this season - and since then ticket prices for his final game as manager have skyrocketed.

The Reds will face Wolverhampton for the final day of their 2023/24 league campaign on May 19 at 4pm GMT which will also be the last game the German manager will be in charge for.

Of course, there is high demand for tickets as Liverpool fans want the chance to give Klopp a big send-off after nine years at the club when he joined back in October 2015.

As a result of this, tickets located behind the dugout in Anfield’s Main Stand cost a whopping £24,480 on a resale website - with site fees and VAT included, The Mirror reported.

These tickets when sold at face value by Liverpool would usually only be £60 - so the ticket price has increased a whopping 408 times.

Cheaper tickets are still £2,000 on resale sites before tax and booking charges are added.

It's not the first time football match tickets have dramatically increased in price following news of a manager's departure. Back in 2013 when Alex Ferguson announced he was leaving Manchester United, his final game where the Red Devils faced West Brom sold for £3,000.

Liverpool fans hope to give Klopp a proper farewell by winning the Premier League. The side were previously champions in 2020 but due to Covid lockdown restrictions at the time, captain Jordan Henderson had to lift the trophy in an empty stadium.

Currently, Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table with 48 points, ahead of Man City who have 43 points.

