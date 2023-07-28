Al-Ettifaq 'censor' Jordan Henderson’s rainbow armband in announcement video

Al-Ettifaq are facing accusations of 'greying out' Jordan Henderson's LGBT+ armband in his announcement video, to fit their views on homosexuality.

In the video, Henderson, who has previously been vocal about LGBT+ rights, is seen in black and white, so his rainbow armband isn't clearly visible.

The 33-year-old has already received criticism for moving to a country where homosexuality is punishable by death.

He will receive £700,000-a-week after penning a three-year contract.

