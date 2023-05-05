The national anthem will be heard at football grounds up and down the country over the coronation weekend, after the Premier League “strongly suggested” clubs mark the occasion by playing ‘God Save the King’.

It’s not compulsory for teams to do so, but it’s expected that many will follow suit and play the anthem before kick-off.

There are fears that it will be booed by Liverpool fans at Anfield, with the side’s match against Brentford to be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 5:30pm on Saturday evening.

“Before kick-off and in recognition of the Premier League’s request to mark the coronation, players and officials will congregate around the centre circle when the national anthem will be played,” a statement from Liverpool said.

“It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it.”The anthem has been booed by Liverpool fans before. It was jeered before last season’s FA Cup final at Wembley when Prince William was a guest of honour at the stadium.

Liverpool supporters did respect a minute’s silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II before a Champions League match against Ajax last September.

Why have Liverpool fans booed the anthem in the past?

It’s all to do with anti-establishment sentiment felt among groups of supporters.

Government failings following the Hillsborough disaster and the social decline in the city suffered under Margaret Thatcher’s government saw booing of the anthem first emerge in the 80s. Banners reading “Scouse not English” are still regularly seen at games.

Anger of social inequality continues to be felt in the city, with rising numbers of foodbanks strengthening the antipathy felt towards the nation’s elites.

Despite the club's history, Jurgen Klopp has said he would like to see the national anthem played this coronation weekend.

“That would be really great,” Klopp said. “If my opinion would count even, it’s nothing to do with me.”

