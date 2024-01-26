Liverpool fans in tears by shock Jurgen Klopp announcement

Liverpool fans have been left in shock after Jurgen Klopp made the surprise announcement that he plans to leave the club.

The manager, who has won just about everything with Liverpool since first joining as manager in 2015, confirmed the news in an official club announcement on Friday (January 26).

The news marks the end of an era, with Klopp having won the Premier League and Champions League during his time in charge.

Speaking in a video message, Klopp said: "I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it or at least try to explain it.

"I love absolutely everything about this club. I love everything about this city, I love everthing about our supporters. I love the team. I love the staff, I love everything.

"That I still take this decision shows you that I'm convinced it's the one I have to take. It is that I... I'm running out of energy. I have no problem now I think I know it already for longer that I will have to announce that at one point. But I'm absolutely fine now. But I also know that I cannot do the job again and again and again. After all the years we had together and after all the time we spent together, and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least think I owe you is the truth."

The shock message has sparked a huge reaction on social media, with many fans sharing their support and tributes for the job Klopp has done over the past nine years.

“What !!! That's shocking!! The saddest news in football! Well what can we say as supporters! Thank you mr. Jurgen Klopp for everything, you made us Dream and Believe, changed us from Doubters to Believers. Won every single trophy, turned sand to gold

What a sad news ! Thank u,” one wrote.

“I'm crying right now. He's done nothing wrong. He's right in a way but feels like a part of me is gone. I know it's overwhelming and I'm overreacting, the sadness is real,” another emotional fan wrote.

“Premier league will miss one of the greatest,” an X user commented.

“Sad news! Klopp was perfect for Liverpool. Thank you for all the great seasons and memories! Hope you will be back at some point,” one more said.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel