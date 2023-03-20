Kim Kardashian 'curse' hits PSG as Lionel Messi loses remarkable home record

If you spot Kim Kardashian rocking up at your team’s next home game, it’s probably a very bad sign - or at least that’s what football conspiracy theorists would have you believe after last week’s strange goings on.

The socialite and businesswoman has been travelling around Europe watching football recently, as well as sinking pints in a London pub to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Last Thursday, Kim was spotted watching Arsenal’s Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon with her son Saint.

Saint is a huge Gunners fan and watched on from the VIP area. Sadly for them, though, the north London side weren’t able to progress to the next round after Sporting advanced 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time.

It looked like they still had a good time despite the result, and no-one thought much of it in a wide footballing context.

That was until the Kardashians then travelled over to France to watch Lionel Messi play for the French champions PSG.

There, Kim watched on at the Parc des Princes as PSG lost 2-0 to Rennes – a result no-one could have seen coming.

For context, before that point PSG had not lost at home in a total of 35 games, spanning 715 days.

After witnessing surprising defeats in the space of just a few days, football Twitter is already calling out the “Kardashian curse” – and some of them really don’t want her turning up at their side’s next match.

“The Kardashian curse is real,” one football fan wrote on Twitter.

An Arsenal fan added: “Need her to be at Etihad for rest of the season. Need to crowdfund it.”

Another joked: “Has she secretly been watching Spurs this season?”

