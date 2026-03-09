King jokes with Sir Viv Richards about his cricket attempts in Royal Navy

The King joked that his Royal Navy days of playing cricket across the Caribbean islands “nearly killed me”, as he was presented with a signed cricket bat by retired sportsman Sir Viv Richards.

Charles was presented with the bat by the former West Indies captain at the annual Commonwealth Day reception at St James’s Palace, which saw the King and Queen meet ministers and dignitaries from across the 56 Commonwealth nations.

The gift bore the emblems of the West Indies cricket team and the 2026 biennial Commonwealth meeting, which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda in the first week of November.

Sir Viv Richards gifts a cricket bat to the King and Queen during the annual Commonwealth Day reception at St James’s Palace in London (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Presenting Charles with the bat, Sir Viv said: “As you know, we’re hosting the 56 nations in our region, so this is just a little gift to you.”

Asked by the King if it was a bat the former cricketer had used, Sir Viv laughed and replied that this one was “for show”.

When Camilla remarked on the bat’s inscription, “master blaster”, the highly revered batsman joked: “That’s what I’m locally called.”

The King told Sir Viv the gift reminded him of his time in the Royal Navy, in which he served from 1971-76, joking: “It reminds me of my attempts when I was in the Navy.

A cricket bat gifted to the King and Queen by retired Antiguan cricketer Sir Viv Richards (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

“We were playing cricket in each of those islands… it nearly killed me.”

Charles’s father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was an avid cricket fan and, like his son, enjoyed playing the sport while serving in the Navy.

Accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the King and Queen greeted foreign as well as UK Commonwealth representatives, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel.

Earlier on Monday, Charles and Camilla attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, where Charles, as head of the Commonwealth, shared a message to its members.

Describing the family of nations as a “force for good”, the King spoke of its “enduring spirit” in the face of “conflict, climate change and rapid transformation”.

A large anti-monarchy protest took place opposite the abbey, with demonstrators holding “Not My King” and “Abolish The Monarchy” banners.

It comes amid calls to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession, a suggestion that has received backing from leaders of several Commonwealth nations, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, all of which would need to agree if an Act of Parliament were to go ahead.