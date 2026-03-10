Who is HSTikkyTokky? The manosphere influencer in Louis Theroux’s Netflix doc

Louis Theroux’s highly anticipated documentary on the manosphere drops on Netflix on Wednesday, featuring several controversial figures from within the community.

The 'manosphere' – a controversial network focused on masculinity, dating, and gender politics – has entered mainstream culture in recent years. The phenomenon stretches far beyond television shows or exaggerated online personas. It exists offline, in real life, and among real men.

Among the online personalities explored in the documentary is HSTikkyTokky, a British TikTok creator known for his controversial opinions. But who is he?

Who is HSTikkyTokky?

Harrison Sullivan, better known online as HSTikkyTokky, is a 24-year-old British TikTok creator from Essex who rose to fame through fitness content and controversial comments.

He first gained attention by posting workout clips before pivoting to flaunting a luxury lifestyle, often filming in places like Dubai, Qatar, and Marbella.

Alongside his rapid rise in popularity, Sullivan has also stirred controversy for derogatory remarks about women.

He also sparked backlash after saying he would disown his son if he were gay, later defending the comment as "not homophobic" and stating that he "has a gay mate".

When asked about his purpose in the online space, Sullivan shared: "I coach boys how to be f*****g boys, how to make money, how to be outside the system, how to not have a boss telling you want to do".

Getty Images

Last October, TikTok was flooded with AI-generated deepfake clips of Sullivan – similar to those circulating of Jake Paul – depicting him in makeup tutorials and portraying him as a gay man.

Addressing the fake content during one of his livestreams, Sullivan said he’s "not happy" about the deepfakes.

"I’ve seen people trying to get clout and clips off of my name. It is actually defamation at this point. I’m actually taking it there," he claimed at the time.





What was HSTikkyTokky in court for?

In November 2025, the online personality received a sentence after crashing a McLaren supercar and evading police for almost a year.

Sullivan pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He received a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years, was banned from driving for two years, and was required to complete 300 hours of unpaid community service. Sullivan was additionally placed under a three-month curfew and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring tag. He must also pass an extended driving test after two years and complete 30 days in a rehabilitation programme.

Sullivan said he was "ashamed" of his actions, writing in a letter to court: "I understand that if I am acting in a dangerous way, this could influence others to do the same.

"Spreading a positive message and helping people less fortunate than myself, that's what makes me the happiest".





HSTikkyTokky's involvement in Louis Theroux's Inside the Manosphere

Last year, Sullivan was spotted filming abroad with the British journalist for his Netflix documentary, Inside the Manosphere. The doc also features the likes of Ed Matthews, Myron Gaines, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (aka Sneako), and Justin Waller.

In a recent Kick stream, Sullivan claimed he still speaks to Theroux "to this day on WhatsApp," and while he didn't initially know who he was, he "respects his work".

"I'm all ears to watch this and watch them try to absolutely destroy me, I don't actually care," he continued.

