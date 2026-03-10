A huge brand new PS5 and PC game has just released and you can download it on your preferred platform in full for free.

Konami has had a long running baseball game series called Professional Baseball Spirits going for more than 20 years. It's like Konami's answer to the MLB: The Show franchise.

And a bit like what the studio did when it turned the Pro Evolution Soccer series into eFootball, Professional Baseball Spirits has now morphed into eBaseball: Pro Spirit.

Much like eFootball, eBaseball: Pro Spirit is completely free-to-play with paid extras.

What the gameplay looks like in eBaseball: Pro Spirit / Konami Digital Entertainment

There's a World Championship mode where players can compete real-time online games against opponents from more than 200 different countries and regions.

This mode is structured as a series of regularly held tournaments with each event having its own regulations. Players must make a squad within a cost limit by selecting a roster of 120 available players.

Victory earns ranking points and unlocks addition playable athletes which allows players to strengthen their roster as they climb the global leaderboard.

There are deep athlete customisation options in the game / Konami Digital Entertainment

There's also a Team Edit option where players can build new, original teams, freely customise uniforms, caps and team identity.

There's an extensive player appearance editing system that allows players to get into the nitty gritty of creating athletes. Batting stances can be finely tuned, pitching setups and release points adjusted plus signature in-at-bat routines configured to match styles.

Home runs celebrations including bench-front performances can also be selected. The character body model has more than 120 adjustable parameters too.

On Steam, eBaseball: Pro Spirit also supports mouse controls. The game is out now on PS5 and PC.

