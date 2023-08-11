Fans mock Klopp after Pogba transfer fee comment comes back to haunt him

A Jurgen Klopp quote from 2016 has resurfaced after Liverpool signed Brighton's Moises Caicedo for a whopping £110m.

Liverpool broke the British transfer record to secure the deal, making him the sixth most expensive player in history.

Football fans have been sharing the quotes, which came about after Manchester United spent £100m on Paul Pogba.

Back then, Klopp criticised the fee and said that spending such sums was a bad sign for the future of the game.

Klopp said at the time: “If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney.

“The day that this is football, I'm not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together.

“That is how everybody in football understands it. You always want to have the best, but building the group is necessary to be successful.

“Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money.

“I don't know exactly how much money we could spend because nobody has told me, 'No, you can't do this.'

“If I spend money, it is because I am trying to build a team, a real team. Barcelona did it. You can win championships, you can win titles, but there is a manner in which you want it.”

Klopp was asked about the comments in his most recent press conference, and he responded: "Everything changes. Do I like it? No But did I realise I was wrong? Definitely. It is not great but it is the way it goes.

The manager went on to say: “I can confirm the deal that the club has agreed, I don’t know what it means exactly, the player and agreement we will see.

“What changes is we have not endless resources, we didn’t expect a couple of things happening, Hendo, Fab and then it happened and we give it a go and the club was really stretched. We will see in the end.”

