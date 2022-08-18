KSI is preparing for his next fight night later this month, where he will take on not one, but two boxers on August 27 at London's O2 arena.

Things took an unexpected twist this week though after one of his opponents Ivan Nikolov was called out online for having a tattoo across his stomach that says “white power”.

KSI has had to wait a long time for his most recent fight, and he was set to face fellow YouTube star Alex Wassabi in the ring.

However, he pulled out due to an alleged concussion, and it meant instead he is now facing the rapper Swarmz.

KSI then announced that he would be fighting two people on the night – one of those being Bulgarian pro boxer Nikolov.

After the announcement was made, people on social media quickly spotted the tattoo which shows the words in big text across his front with users accusing him of being a neo-nazi.









Nikolov has since responded and claimed that the words were not related to racist beliefs.

He wrote that the tattoo “has absolutely no relevance to an outdated opinion and simply refers to my own belief in my strength and power as an athlete.”

“I have no criminal record, or involvement with the police, regarding any racial issues,” he said. “I now understand how the tattoo can be misinterpreted, but I passionately distance myself from any other meaning it may have other than representing my force as a competitor.”

KSI hasn’t responded to the tattoos online so far – perhaps he is waiting to do his talking in the ring.

The 29-year-old is undefeated in his two boxing matches to date which both took place against Logan Paul.

Their first fight ended in a draw, and then KSI got the better of Paul after a split decision victory in their second fight.