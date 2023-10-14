KSI vs Tommy Fury: Ringwalk time revealed and how you can watch online

YouTuber and rapper KSI (real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji) hopes to build upon his “legacy”, while Love Island star Tommy Fury plans to bring an end to influencer boxing, as the fighters prepare to battle it out in the ring on Saturday.

The match forms part of ‘The Prime Card’, billed as such because KSI’s rival turned business partner Logan Paul's bout against mixed martial artist Dillon Danis is the co-main event.

Hype has already been building around the fights after Danis shared a series of images of Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, nude, and with other men on Twitter (now known as X) – a move which sparked controversy online.

Meanwhile, fans will be waiting to see if KSI can do what rival boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul couldn’t and defeat Fury in the ring.

As if that wasn’t enough, things intensified following a dramatic first press conference back in August, which was brought to an abrupt close when John Fury flipped over tables in anger.

Now, with it being just days away from the event at Manchester Arena, here’s what’s coming up and how you can watch all the action.

When is the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight?

The event kicks off at 7pm GMT on Saturday (October 14), with streaming site DAZN saying the ringwalks for the main event – that’s KSI vs Tommy Fury – taking place at approximately 11:25pm UK time (6:25pm ET), though this could change depending on how long the undercard fights take.

A poster shared to X by KSI on Sunday said the main event is scheduled to start “approximately five hours later” after the 7pm start time, which takes it to midnight. Either way, it’ll be a long, busy night for boxing fans.

Who’s on the undercard?

And before the two big names have their fights, there’s several bouts listed on the undercard. These are:

Salt Papi vs Slim

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks 2

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi and Nichlmao) vs Los Pinedas Coladas (Luis Pineda and B Dave)

Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor 2

Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts

S-X vs DTG

Where can I watch the fight?



Unless you managed to nab a ticket to the sold-out event in Manchester, the main way of watching the fight is through the streaming platform DAZN, with the pay-per-view (PPV) priced at £19.99 for UK viewers and $54.99 for US subscribers.

The full list of available countries can be found on DAZN’s website.

In addition to the PPV, though, viewers will be required to have a DAZN subscription.

The three options are:

Monthly Saver: £1.00 for the first month, then £9.99 a month – it can only be cancelled after 12 months

£1.00 for the first month, then £9.99 a month – it can only be cancelled after 12 months Flexible Pass: £5.00 for the first month, then £19.99 a month – it can be cancelled anytime with 30 days' notice.

£5.00 for the first month, then £19.99 a month – it can be cancelled anytime with 30 days' notice. Annual Super Saver: £99.99 upfront for a year.