Dillion Danis claims he's sparked a feud between Logan Paul and his fiancée

Mixed martial artist Dillon Danis is set to take on YouTuber Logan Paul in a boxing match in Manchester in October – on the same card as KSI vs Tommy Fury – and the Twitter spats are underway, to the extent Danis has claimed Paul and his fiancée Nina Agdal have had arguments over the MMA fighter’s recent tweets.

In the build-up to Tuesday’s press conference and the bout later this year, Dannis has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share images of Agdal – a Danish model – nude, and with other men.

Insisting “everything’s public”, Danis alleged Paul reported his opponent for “targeted harassment” over the images and that boxing promoter Misfits is “censoring” him after he “went too far” with the social media posts.

Over several tweets, Danis wrote: “One rule of mine: if you give it out, you’ve got to be able to take it. I embrace everyone’s comments, good or bad, unlike Logan who turns off his comments, revealing his insecurities.”

“I never thought someone who filmed a dead person for a video would have limits.”

“Come on, Logan. You really don’t have the guts to respond? This is getting dull. Show some spirit and fight back, kid!”

Paul proposed to Agdal last month, and Danis has now shared a fake image suggesting there’s betting odds on the wedding being called off following his antics.

The YouTuber is yet to respond to his rival’s teasing, instead limiting replies to his posts on X to those he’s either following or mentioned.

And Danis’s regular posts of Agal kissing other men has divided the internet:

Despite the online controversy over his actions, Danis appeared on the Full Send podcast and denied going too far with the posts.

“Everything’s public. It’s not like I’m getting her ex-boyfriends sending me pictures of her in bed – that would be pretty f***ed up, I would imagine, right?

“[It’s] public s*** that she can’t handle, that she used in her past, that’s not my problem,” he said.

The fighter also claimed he’s “in [Paul’s] head” in the run-up to their fight, adding: “I can’t say too much but he’s really thinking about pulling out [of] the fight because of how personal it’s getting.

“There’s definitely trouble in paradise.”

He even said his rival “can’t even train right now” because of the Twitter teasing which is “driving him insane”.

While there’s been no comment from Paul about whether he intends to pull out of the fight, it would make a change from Danis’s planned fight against KSI, which was cancelled earlier this year with the rapper’s manager claiming Danis was “underprepared” and “has no coach”.

And Danis isn’t the only person fighting on 14 October who’s attracted criticism online, as KSI has been called out for a “disgusting” and “ableist” post on X taking aim at Fury.

