Kylian Mbappe leaves fans in frenzy with cryptic message about 'Man Utd'

Something strange is going on with Kylian Mbappe’s Instagram, and it’s got Manchester United fans on high alert.

The star forward posted on Instagram after Paris Saint Germain were beaten in the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Tuesday night (February 14).

The round of 16 match saw the German side run out 1-0 winners, with Mbappe starting the game on the bench for PSG following his recovery from injury.

Mbappe took to social media to share an update with the fans after the disappointing result.

But what looked on the face of it like a normal post turned out to be rather strange when run through Instagram’s translation tool.





The post saw a picture from the caption captioned with the words “Tout reste à faire…”

It normally translates as “Everything remains to be done…” However, the translation tool spelled it out: “All that remains to be done…Manchester United’s team is now on @psg.”

It’s a bizarre glitch, which understandably sparked a big reaction among United fans – and even the players, it seems.

Marcus Rashford commented on the post with a fire emoji, which only seemed to fire up fans even more.

“United calling bro,” one commented on the Instagram post.

“WELCOME TO MANCHESTER UNITED,” another optimistic fan added.

One more said: “Manchester United coming to win Champions League next Season.”

Mbappe, who won the golden boot at last year’s World Cup, started the game on the bench on Tuesday after being forced off just 21 minutes into PSG’s 3-1 Ligue 1 win at Montpellier last week.

“After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks,” PSG confirmed in a short medical update issued last week.

