Kylian Mbappe's mask revealed after breaking nose at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe's mask has been revealed after he broke his nose during France's 1-0 win over Austria in their opening group game of Euro 2024.

In the final few minutes of normal time of the clash on June 17, Mbappe challenged for the ball in the air but his nose collided with Austrian defender Kevin Danso.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, it cast into doubt his continuation at the Euros at first.

It wasn't as bad as first feared - it was later confirmed his nose was broken and he would not require surgery.

Mbappe took to social media to ask for 'mask ideas' after he was told he'd be able to play with one.

He was spotted back training for France on June 20, although it's still to be confirmed if he'll be available for selection in their next game against Netherlands on June 21, and the first look at the mask he will wear has been revealed.

France's official X / Twitter account first posted the image.

The mask is in the colours of the French flag along with his initials in the blue section, the national emblem of the Gallic Rooster right in the middle and a number 10 is in the middle of two stars on the red side.

France got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Austria.

The only goal of the game was an own goal by Austria's Maximilian Wober after he directed Mbappe's cross past his own goalkeeper in the 38th minute.

Mbappe had a good effort saved in the first half before Austria had their best chance of the match through Christoph Baumgartner.

Wober then scored the own goal just minutes later.

Mbappe put wide a one-on-one in the second half to miss a golden opportunity to double France's lead; Olivier Giroud also squandered a big chance after coming on for Mbappe in second-half stoppage time to put the game to bed.

But France saw the game out to win 1-0.

