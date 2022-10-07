Leaked video shows the moment Draymond Green violently punches Jordan Poole in the face - knocking him to the ground in the middle of team practice.

TMZ Sports published the video on Friday that appears to show the pair trash-talking each other at a training session for the Golden State Warriors, before the situation escalates.

The video shows Green striding up to Poole, getting right in his face. Poole then shoves Green backwards, placing two hands on his chest. Green hits back with a powerful right-hand punch to his face.

You can watch the full, shocking clip here:





Green sat out practice on Thursday while Poole played. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Green has apologized to the team and any punishment would be handled internally.

Myers said: “It’s unfortunate, I’m not going to deny it. It’ll take some time to move through, but we’ll move through it and move forward, and I’m confident that we will. We’ve got a good team, we’ve got good leadership, we’ve got some guys that have been here a long time."

The memes came thick and fast - with one comparing him to a rowdy Donkey Kong:

There were some reports that Poole’s attitude during training camp led to the altercation, something denied by head coach Steve Kerr.

He said: "There was a report that Jordan had an attitude in camp, and that could not be further from the truth. He's been fantastic."



