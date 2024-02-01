Lewis Hamilton thanked for 'saving transfer deadline day' with Ferrari move rumour

It could be the end of an era in Formula One. New rumours are heating up ahead of the 2024 F1 season that racing legend and seven-time World Drivers Championship winner Lewis Hamilton could depart Mercedes after over a decade with the elite racing unit to join rivals Ferrari

According to a number of sources, including Motorsport.com and Sky , Hamilton might be about to call it quits with Toto Wolff, George Russell and the Silver Arrows and line up elsewhere in a deal that could be signed, sealed and delivered by the end of this week.

Ferrari and Hamilton have an interesting past - and have often flirted with each other and a true driving relationship. Hamilton's instincts when Ferrari made contact in the past - rightly - told him to stick with McLaren and then Mercedes Benz to afford the best chance of success. Hamilton's decked-out trophy cabinet is proof of what he got right.

However, the tides are changing in F1 - quickly. Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen have been dominant since a dramatic 2021 final day win in Abu Dhabi that saw the Dutchman leapfrog Hamilton and end his long reign at the top of F1. Rule changes have put the once-dominant Mercedes on the backfoot, and despite achieving a fairly respectable 3rd place finish in the final tally last season, it's clear that Hamilton is no longer betting on the Silver Arrows.

Enter Ferrari.

Should Hamilton sign, it's clear that the legendary racing outfit have convinced him that they are the best bet for success going forward, and it'll be a long-term thing as Hamilton won't be allowed to leave Mercedes until 2025.

At that point, he'd be likely be paired with Charles Leclerc in the hope that the pair can deliver success back to Ferrari - with Carlos Sainz making way for Hamilton in that scenario.

All this points to a dramatic 2024 season that will see Hamilton enjoy one last dance with Mercedes - a team he'd shown a lot of faith in - before departing to aim for the top with one of their biggest rivals. Drive to Survive might break the internet this time next year judging by the reactions online today:









































Interestingly enough, a few years ago Hamilton seemed to show some regrets that his driving career had never taken him to Italy. Speaking to Sky Sports in 2021, Hamilton said "it's definitely going to be crazy to think that I never drove for Ferrari. Of course I look at the colour and the red, it's just... it's still the red," he added. "I have a couple of Ferraris at home, so I do get to drive a Ferrari, just not the one! For everyone that's a dream position to be in. It was just never really fully on the cards for me."

Well now, it seems like that dream move is on the cards.

