Lionel Messi makes shock appearance on Twitch live stream after winning Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi sent fans into a whirlwind after making a surprise appearance on Ibai Llanos' live Twitch stream.

The football star briefly appeared on the stream while at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday (October 30), where he bagged the award for a record eighth time.

During the stream, he jokingly called out Llanos as a "son of a b*****," after he shared a text message conversation between the pair to his 15.3 million subscribers.

Llanos congratulated Messi for his win before the Miami CF star turned the attention to the fact he was "pissed" at Llanos as he didn't "like what [he] did the other day".

Llanos told him that the messages were "pixelated," to which Messi jokingly responded: "Next time I won’t reply to you. I’ll leave you to read next time."

"I'm not going to answer you anymore because you make everything public and I don't like it…the Ballon d’Or? Now you are changing the topic you son of a b****," Messi candidly added.

Upon accepting the award presented by David Beckham in Paris, Messi said he "couldn't imagine having the career that I've had... Everything that I've achieved."



"The fortune I've had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It's nice to win these individual trophies," he continued. "To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing. All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons."





