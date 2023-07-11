Liverpool fans despair at club's 'worst signing ever'

Liverpool fans have been left in despair at the club’s latest signing after an announcement on the team’s website revealed how they will get the next generation of fans on board.

With the football transfer season well underway, teams have been making various signings with their fans quick to comment on whether they agree with them or not.

Liverpool fans appear to have unanimously agreed that their new one is the “worst signing ever” after announcing the club is collaborating with YouTube kids star, Blippi.

Blippi is an American YouTube character aimed at preschool age and has become a worldwide sensation with over a billion monthly views on streaming sites.

Liverpool announced: “Blippi’s latest adventure is a fun way to introduce the Reds to pre-schoolers across the globe.

“Alongside this episode, LFC and Blippi have also collaborated on a new retail range that launches on July 10, available exclusively through LFC’s official retail channels. This is the first time Blippi has collaborated with a sports team outside the USA.”

On Twitter, one fan shared a clip of Blippi at Anfield and called it “the worst signing we’ve ever made”.

In the clip, an overwhelmingly enthusiastic Blippi addressed LFC families, but for some the collab seems a stretch too far.

One Liverpool fan wrote: “Really hope we get relegated for this cringy crap.”

Another said: “If we're s**te again next season, this f**kers gettin' the blame.”

But, others saw the silver lining, with one arguing: “Would still take him over [Harry] Maguire.”

