There was a storm in a teacup on social media after Manchester United’s Wout Weghorst touched the "This is Anfield" sign recently, but it turns out there are stricter rules for touching the sign than you might realise.

In fact, even some of Liverpool’s own players are banned from doing it.

In his early days at the club Jurgen Klopp imposed a rule that Liverpool stars could only do so once they had lifted a trophy.

"I've told my players not to touch the 'This Is Anfield' sign until they win something," he said at the start of his reign at Anfield,” he said at the time. “It's a sign of respect."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

That means that six of the Liverpool squad still aren’t able to complete the pre-match ritual.

Klopp doesn't allow all of his players to touch the famous sign Getty Images





January signing Cody Gakpo has yet to win a trophy with the reds, as have Calvin Ramsay, Arthur Melo, Nat Phillips, Stefan Bajcetic and Rhys Williams.

It comes after Weghorst managed to annoy a lot of United fans after they got hammered 7-0 by Liverpool.

When both teams were heading out down the tunnel ahead of kickoff, Weghorst was spotted touching the famous sign which reads “This Is Anfield” in a video posted on Liverpool's YouTube channel.

Gakpo is one of the six players reportedly not allowed to complete the ritual Michael Regan/Getty Images





Weghorst has since responded to the criticism. On Instagram, the striker said he touched the sign to "wind up" his fellow Dutchman Virgl van Dijk. He said: "From the national team I know that Virgil always touches the sign.The only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up."

The 30-year-old added: "Normally I never react to media topics, but for this one it's worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me.

"As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United my dedication to this club can never be questioned.

"Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.