Liverpool achieved an embarrassing record during their defeat to Real Madrid

A record has been revealed following Liverpool’s shambolic defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday night (February 21) that is sure to add insult to injury for fans.

One of the biggest games of Liverpool’s season ended in a 5-2 thumping at Anfield in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got off to a flyer, scoring the first two goals in the first 14 minutes before conceding five goals to Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

It’s a humbling defeat for a side that seemed to be showing signs of improvement after an underwhelming first half of the season in the Premier League, which has also seen them eliminated from the World Cup.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Fans are still reeling after the game, but a stat has been revealed that puts into context just how poor a result it is for Liverpool.

Salah scored the second goal in the game in the round of last 16 Michael Regan/Getty Images





As journalist Duncan Alexander tweeted, the game saw Liverpool concede nearly a fifth of their total goals at home in the Champions League in one go.

He wrote: “18 per cent of the CL goals Liverpool have ever conceded at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp have come tonight.”

It’s tough to take for Liverpool, who started so brightly after an inspired opening goal from Darwin Nunez and a mistake from Thibaut Courtois led to Mo Salah scoring from close range.

Vinicius Jr led the fightback by scoring twice before half time for Real Madrid before Eder Militao and Karim Benzema scored twice to take the tie beyond the home side.

Liverpool will now play in Madrid on March 15. Klopp said after the game: “We made mistakes around the goal, yes, as well and I said a couple of times a defeat is a defeat if you don’t learn from it.

“If you don’t learn tonight that the start of the game was outstanding and the way we played was us in a nutshell, us like we want to be, and that’s what we have to keep doing. If we now allow this one game to be influential, we are really silly.

“We have a few days where we’ll make sure that we take the right things out of this game. Yes, we have to improve. Third goal, massively. First goal massively. But we have to take the good things as well. That would be horrible if we don’t do that.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.