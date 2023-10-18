Logan Paul admits that fighting Dillon Danis was a ‘mistake’

Logan Paul has candidly shared his concerns about the fight against Dillon Danis after months of him trolling his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

Despite claiming he "won the war," Danis lost the fight against Paul due to being disqualified.

On Saturday (14 October) at Manchester's AO Arena, Paul defeated Danis after a mass brawl broke out in the ring, prompting security to act.

It comes after months of cruel trolling against model Agdal, who resorted to filing a lawsuit against Danis.

Paul has since spoken out about the fight, apologising for what his fiancée had to go through.

"I think Dillion perfectly embodies the problem with society," he wrote on X/Twitter. "All s*** talk behind a screen. No action. Just another peasant running his mouth contributing nothing to this world but negativity. So happy I got to expose this clown".

Now, he has spoken about the incident on an episode of his podcast Impaulsive.

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

When asked if he regretted choosing Danis as his opponent for the fight, he admitted: “I do. I lied in the build-up when I said I didn’t regret choosing him as a partner.”

"I’m eternally sorry for Nina. I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment. It’s inhumane what he did. She’ll hold him accountable."

The YouTuber and Prime founder also empathised with Agdal, explaining that no fight or promotion has ever seen the type of build-up that she had to go through.

"This is gnarly," he wrote on social media. "And no fighter, I think, has a partner who can be exploited in the way that Nina can."



"She’s a public figure, you know, and with that comes the limelight and a lot of responsibility that a lot of fighters aren’t able to do with their opponent as their wives don’t have an independently self-made career. He was able to exploit it in a way that worked for the build-up but it kind of hurts. It hurts, personally."

