Awkward moment reporter tells Logan Paul that he 'loves him' during interview

Yes, Tommy Fury was victorious in his Diriyah Arena showdown with Jake Paul, but one of the most memorable moments of Sunday night’s boxing match didn’t involve either fighter.

Instead, it took place during a ringside interview between broadcaster Radio Rahim and Logan Paul.

Rahim approached the elder Paul during the star-studded clash and asked him to share any messages he had for his younger brother.

The YouTuber replied: “Jake, I love you, I’m not going to give you a big speech, I know you got this, but either come back victorious or come back on your shield.

“I love you bro.”

Rahim was clearly caught up in the moment and forgot that the dedication wasn’t directed at him so instantly responded to his interviewee: “I love you too, man.”

The moment was met with delight across Twitter, with writer Joshua Sánchez accurately describing it as carrying “the same awkward energy as when you wave back to someone who wasn't waving at you.”

Happily, Rahim was a good sport about it all and later retweeted the clip a number of times.

He also admitted that he had got “a little carried away” when speaking to Paul post-match but hey, who wouldn’t be feeling supercharged with emotion under such circumstances?

This was, after all, one of the most hotly-anticipated fights of the year starring some of the biggest names on social media.

The long-standing feud finally came to a head in the Saudi Arabian arena after two previous scheduled meetings had to be cancelled.

Fury, who is best known for his stint on Love Island but remains determined to emulate his brother Tyson by becoming a world champion, was named the victor by split decision after eight rounds

The judges scored what was at times a scrappy contest 75-74 Paul, 76-73 and 76-73 Fury.

It will have proved a lucrative evening’s work for Fury after his father John accepted Paul’s double-or-nothing bet at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Defeat ends Paul’s perfect 6-0 record, which included bouts against the likes of ex-NBA player Nate Robinson as well as MMA athletes Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Speaking ringside to Rahim, Fury said afterwards: “For the past two-and-a-half years this has consumed my life but tonight I secured my own legacy. This is a world title for me.

“This was my first main event. I will come back bigger and better and stronger, if he wants the rematch he can bring it on.”

Paul complained of feeling sick while in camp and hurting his arm.

The American added: “I have already won in life, in every single way. I have amazing friends and family.

“This is a humbling experience, but I will get back in the gym and we will be back.”

