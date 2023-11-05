Logan Paul saves Rey Mysterio from major injury as he wins first WWE championship

Influencer, YouTuber, Entrepreneur, Boxer and now professional wrestler Logan Paul won his first WWE championship on Saturday night but it was another moment from his match with Rey Mysterio that got fans talking.

28-year-old Paul continued his meteoric rise in the WWE, capturing the United States Championship from the Lucha legend at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

It was only Paul's eighth-ever wrestling match and despite being a rookie in the business has shown understanding and ring-awareness way beyond his years.

This was most evident during a spot in the match where Mysterio went for a springboard moonsault from the middle rope with the intention of landing on Paul who was in the middle of the ring.

However, either Paul was slightly out of position or Mysterio's leap came up a little short meaning that the 48-year-old Hall of Famer was very close to landing directly on top of his head.

Instinctively Paul used his strength to catch Mysterio before dropping to his knees all while maintaining a tight grip on the masked superstar to prevent him from dropping to the mat on his skull.

Paul then continued the spot by executing a powerslam but fans were more than impressed with how Paul managed to protect the ring veteran and also advance the match without any hiccups.





Paul would eventually defeat Mysterio in 17 minutes 52 seconds after Mysterio's Latino World Order stable mate Santos Escobar inadvertently assisted the viral icon with brass knuckles.

It remains to see what Paul will do next in WWE but now that he is a champion you can expect to see him sticking around for a lot longer.

